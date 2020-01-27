Demi Lovato made her return to music at the 2020 Grammys, and it was an unforgettable performance.

The 27-year-old star performed her new song "Anyone" during the award show, which she released as a new single directly after her performance. And the single is quite the emotional journey, as it was written just days before her nearly fatal overdose in July 2018.

As she sings, "I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided into alcohol."

Lovato also sings of feeling isolated. "A hundred million stories / And a hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing," she admits in the lyrics. "Nobody's listening to me / Nobody's listening." In the chorus, she begs for the feelings of isolation to end.

"Anyone, please send me anyone," she belts. "Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone."