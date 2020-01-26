Like all of us, Diplo is in shock over the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his is 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

"I didn't believe it at first," the DJ told Ryan Seacrest of learning of the NBA legend's sudden passing in a helicopter crash on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. "I still don't believe it. It's devastating, it's sad."

With two children of his own, Diplo couldn't help but reflect on the tragedy through the lens of fatherhood.

"I can't imagine losing one of my children or a father or a family member," the songwriter and producer said. "He was so young, my age, 41, and he had so much more to do."

Set to perform a remix of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X during the show, Diplo talked about the emotional weight of performing in the same stadium Bryant played in as a Los Angeles Laker for decades.