Kobe Bryant's daughter had dreams of carrying on her dad's basketball legacy.

On Sunday morning, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend and 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant were both killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. According to a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Kobe and Gigi were two of nine people killed in the crash, which is currently under investigation. TMZ reports that Kobe and Gigi were heading to basketball practice Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks, Calif., at the time of the crash.

Gigi was an avid basketball player, following in the footsteps of her father. In Oct. 2018, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kobe spoke out about coaching his daughter's team after his own retirement.

"They're doing well...they've been playing for like a year and a half," Kobe told host Jimmy Kimmel. "They don't have seasons, it's crazy. They just have tournaments like every weekend."