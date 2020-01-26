Christian Petersen/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 26 Jan. 2020 12:37 PM

There will never be another Kobe Bryant.
The basketball legend, who played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41.
Bryant was one of five people killed in the tragic accident, which took place on a hillside near an intersection in area north of Malibu State Park in Los Angeles. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and developments are still breaking.
It was only six months ago that Bryant welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl, with wife Vanessa Bryant. The newborn was named after her father: Capri Kobe Bryant. The couple, who married in 2001, have three other daughters: 17-year-old Natalia, 13-year-old Gianna and 3-year-old Bianka. Reports indicate that none of Kobe's immediate family members were on the helicopter.
As the world mourns his passing, let's take a look back at the unforgettable and historic moments that made up his life.
Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images
The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
After being the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe the traded his draft rights to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
Bryant is joined Shaquille O''Neal as they pose for a portrait with the Championship Trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2000.
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Bryant helped the Lakers to a victory following Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic in 2009. The Lakers won the National Basketball Association championships defeating Orlando 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-one victory in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Pictured here at the NBA Most Valuable Player Awards in 2008, Bryant and longtime love Vanessa were married in 2001.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Kobe and fellow NBA player Lebron James of the U.S. Men's Senior National Team defeatied Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
In 2010, the Bryant family celebrated the Lakers win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Lakers fans celebrated Kobe's Game Seven win at the 2010 NBA Finals.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Kobe participated in the Lakers victory parade following their NBA championships win in 2010.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The couple attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Harry How/Getty Images
Bryant's family were by his side as he retired both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseysat Staples Center in Dec. 2017.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
At the 2018 Oscars, Bryant won the award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball.
