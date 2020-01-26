There will never be another Kobe Bryant.

The basketball legend, who played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41.

Bryant was one of five people killed in the tragic accident, which took place on a hillside near an intersection in area north of Malibu State Park in Los Angeles. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and developments are still breaking.

It was only six months ago that Bryant welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl, with wife Vanessa Bryant. The newborn was named after her father: Capri Kobe Bryant. The couple, who married in 2001, have three other daughters: 17-year-old Natalia, 13-year-old Gianna and 3-year-old Bianka. Reports indicate that none of Kobe's immediate family members were on the helicopter.