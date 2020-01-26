breaking! Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash at Age 41

Kobe Bryant Dead at 41 in Helicopter Crash: Remembering His Life and Career in Photos

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 26 Jan. 2020 12:37 PM

Kobe Bryant

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There will never be another Kobe Bryant

The basketball legend, who played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41.

Bryant was one of five people killed in the tragic accident, which took place on a hillside near an intersection in area north of Malibu State Park in Los Angeles. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and developments are still breaking.

It was only six months ago that Bryant welcomed his fourth child, a baby girl, with wife Vanessa Bryant. The newborn was named after her father: Capri Kobe Bryant. The couple, who married in 2001, have three other daughters: 17-year-old Natalia, 13-year-old Gianna and 3-year-old Bianka. Reports indicate that none of Kobe's immediate family members were on the helicopter. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

As the world mourns his passing, let's take a look back at the unforgettable and historic moments that made up his life. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images

Early Beginnings

The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Lakers Bound

After being the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe the traded his draft rights to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

Champs

Bryant is joined Shaquille O''Neal as they pose for a portrait with the Championship Trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2000.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Black Mamba

Bryant helped the Lakers to a victory following Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic in 2009. The Lakers won the National Basketball Association championships defeating Orlando 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-one victory in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Life In Photos

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

No. 1 Fan

Pictured here at the NBA Most Valuable Player Awards in 2008, Bryant and longtime love Vanessa were married in 2001. 

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Life In Photos

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Olympian

Kobe and fellow NBA player Lebron James of the U.S. Men's Senior National Team defeatied Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in 2008. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Family Forever

In 2010, the Bryant family celebrated the Lakers win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Legends Never Die

 Lakers fans celebrated Kobe's Game Seven win at the 2010 NBA Finals. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Taking It All In

Kobe participated in the Lakers victory parade following their NBA championships win in 2010. 

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Life In Photos

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Soulmates

The couple attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Harry How/Getty Images

A Fond Farewell

Bryant's family were by his side as he retired both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseysat Staples Center in Dec. 2017. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oscar Winner

At the 2018 Oscars, Bryant won the award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball.

