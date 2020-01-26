Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend are red carpet official!

The 34-year-old singer brought Sean "Sticks" Larkin as her date to the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' star-studded pre-2020 Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday. She wore a black and cream off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, and he wore a black suit. This marked the first time the two have been photographed together at a celebrity event.

Lana and Sean arrived at the gala walking hand-in-hand and looked very happy. She introduced him to a guest as her boyfriend, E! News has learned.

They had made their relationship Instagram official in December when Lana shared on her page a photo of the two looking cozy backstage at a show. Both have since shared a couple more pics of each other on social media.

Lana and Sean, an analyst on A&E's Live PD, first sparked romance rumors late last year after they were photographed on a stroll through Central Park in New York City.