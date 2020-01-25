Queen Elizabeth II Gives Prince William a New Royal Position

Prince William just earned a new royal position.

On Saturday, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II appointed her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, another title: the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

So what exactly does that mean for the father of three?

According to Royal U.K. website, "The Lord High Commissioner's role is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and a long-standing tradition of appointing a Lord High Commissioner originated in the latter part of the 16th Century."

A press release shared with E! News also stated that Prince William will "attend the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, and carries out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner."

The news of the royal member's title comes only a week after Queen Elizabeth II announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would lose their HRH titles, amid their exit.