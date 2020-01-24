Taylor Swift Will Not Attend 2020 Grammys Despite 3 Nominations

You're going to need to calm down when you hear this news about Taylor Swift.

E! News can confirm Taylor will not be at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old was set to make a surprise performance at the awards show, but that clearly won't be happening.

The Lover singer is just one of the numerous artists who were nominated for an award at Sunday's show. She is up for Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Album, all categories that face some tough competition.

All in all, the 2020 Grammys are set to be one of the most talked about shows in the Recording Academy's history. In recent days, it's been plagued with reports of discrimination, namely from CEO Deborah Dugan. Her attorneys allege the Recording Academy used "tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein."