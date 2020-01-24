See Ariana Grande's Award-Worthy Style Evolution

Getty Images
Ariana Grande has no problem working a red carpet.
The "7 Rings" singer has become a fashion superstar over the years, turning up at events in daring dress and jaw-dropping jumpsuits. In recent years, Grande has proven that she can make any ensemble instantly chic, from overalls to platinum sneakers to "loofah" dresses.
This weekend, Grande is up for five awards at the 2020 Grammys. The 26-year-old star is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Social House. While Grande was not in attendance at last year's ceremony, the Sweetener artist did pick up her first-ever Grammy win at the 2019 award show in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.
This year, Grande will make her return to the Grammys as she takes the stage to perform during the ceremony. So, this means we're guaranteed to get another fierce ensemble from Grande.
As we wait to see the outfits Grande will rock on the red carpet and on the Grammys stage, we're taking a look back at her style evolution!
Revisit Grande's award-worthy fashion history below! And be sure to watch her performance at the 2020 Grammys this Sunday!
The starlet dazzles in a salmon pink dress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. This look makes her vibrant red hair pop!
Looking like a Disney princess in her pastel pink mini-dress, Grande looks regal and majestic at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards.
The star stuns in a charming white mini-dress at the 2011 Grammy Awards. She pairs her simple, yet striking outfit with sparkly gold heels and dainty jewelry pieces.
Looking like a modern-day Jessica Rabbit with her blinding Dolce & Gabbana red dress, the songstress dazzles at the 2013 American Music Awards.
Serving fans retro charm in her custom Kenley Collins dress, the Scream Queens star looks perfectly polished at the 2013 Style Awards.
The "Dangerous Woman" singer makes a splash at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Matching the orange carpet, Grande wears a vibrant mini-dress and pairs it with white pumps and a whimsical clutch.
Ariana oozes with old Hollywood glamour at the 2014 American Music Awards. She opts for a floor-length black lace gown from MT Costello.
Wearing a white gown with silver lamé mesh at the 2015 Grammy Awards, Grande shines as bright as the flashing lights on the red carpet.
Beaming in a floral beaded, peplum mini-dress at the 2015 American Music Awards, Ari stuns in this statement-making piece from Giambattista Valli.
Ariana makes a bold fashion choice wearing an all-white ensemble at KISS FM in 2015. While most are scared to get an outfit like that dirty, the songstress isn't afraid to take that risk!
Ditching the usual dress at the 2016 American Music Awards, the star opts for a sexy corset top and elegant white pants.
The actress rocks a funky fresh outfit at the 2016 Hairspray Live! press junket. She sizzles in oversized overalls, a bralette and a bedazzled choker necklace.
Grande brings the heat to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Her Atelier Versace dress highlights her playful side with its unique cut-out design and bright colors.
The Hairspray Live! actress struts her stuff on the New York City streets in a cozy, cute outfit. Naturally, she's rocking her trademark thigh-high boots and an oversized jacket.
Ariana takes us to church with her Sistine Chapel-inspired dress at the 2018 Met Gala. Following the event's theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination), the starlet gives fans another reason to worship the famous painting. Megan McCluskey is the mastermind behind the gown.
The artist looks like a cotton candy dream in her pastel pink ensemble at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event! Giving us '90s nostalgia, she rocks platinum sneakers, matching ankle socks and an oversized sweater that states, "girls girls girls."
The "7 Rings" songstress looks regal and elegant in her custom Christian Siriano dress, which she perfectly dubs the "loofah of the year" lewk. Of course, she ties her outfit together by wearing her signature thigh-high boots.
