She may be bad at love, but Halsey certainly has a knack for cranking out hits.

On Wednesday, she proved that she turn anything into an instant bop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she was challenged with singing the Google Translate version of popular songs. Joined by host Jimmy Fallon, the "Graveyard" singer effortlessly made her way through the incorrectly translated lyrics—starting with "Like A Virgin" by Madonna, which was translated to "Unwed Woman" by the search engine tool.

Feeling the beat, she sang the iconic song's pre-chorus: "Defeat comes for my thoughts / I went there, my color was sick / But you forced my emotions / Yes you forced my emotion freshly reflect." Then, things got a little weird when it came time for the chorus.

"Unwed woman / For the first time explored outdoors," she continued. "Unwed woman / When your chest hurts they're nearby."

She added, "That's so good."