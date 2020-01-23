Whoa, whoa, whoa!

On Wednesday, the final To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You trailer debuted, and it's guaranteed to give you butterflies. In the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Netflix hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprise their roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky and pick up their love story where it left off. Only this time around, they are an actual couple.

Taking place a year after pretending to be boyfriend and girlfriend to make Peter's ex jealous—and, you know, all of Lara Jean's letters to her former loves were unearthed—Lara Jean navigates her real relationship firsts and comes to terms the reality of dating the most popular guy in school. "Sometimes I wish my boyfriend was more anonymous," she tells her pal Lucas (played by Trezzo Maharo).