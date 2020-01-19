Don't be fooled by the rocks that she got (on loan)!

Jennifer Lopez arrived to the 2020 SAG Awards dripping in diamonds worth a whopping $9 million (yes, you read that correctly!).

Dressed in a stunningly simply all black gown, the Hustlers star let her jaw-dropping statement jewelry do all the talking while posing for pics on the red carpet next to fiancé Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo's strapless, off-the-shoulder dress featured a bow in the back and dramatic train, but let's be honest: we can't stop staring at those rocks!

Lopez's show-stopping jewelry included a Cascading Diamond Drop Necklace (73.55 carats), Secret Cluster Diamond Bracelet (35.42 carats), a pear-shaped diamond bracelet (59.27 carats) and several rings, plus 14-carat drop earrings, all by Harry Winston.