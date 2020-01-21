Sometimes it takes a while for the Recording Academy to wake up to a deserving act, leading to nominations in the Best New Artist category that are, well, puzzling.

Look no further than Lizzo or Tank and the Bangas, both of whom released their first albums all the way back in 2013. (Better late than never, we guess.)

But when it comes to Black Pumas, another of this year's nominees for the coveted trophy, they truly are new.

The Austin, Tx.-based duo comprised of singer Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada only formed in 2017, releasing their debut self-titled album on June 21, 2019 after a breakthrough performance at South by Southwest just months prior. And while the easy way of describing their sound would be "funk-soul," one listen to the LP reveals that it's a bit more complicated than that. The group also takes cues from Latin music and hip-hop to elevate themselves into a sound that's uniquely their own.

Not surprisingly, it caught the attention of the Academy and landed them a nomination at the 2020 Grammys, held on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Los Angeles, against the likes of the aforementioned pair of acts, as well as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers and Yola.