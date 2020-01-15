Cheer fans, brace yourselves. The Netflix documentary series that has already taken 2020 by storm (yes, we know as of press time it's only mid-January 2020 and the show dropped January 8, but everyone is talking about Cheer) has a happy ending not seen on the show.

The series follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Coriscana, Texas and coach Monica Aldama. Coach Aldama has a strict policy on how the members of the team represent themselves and the organization in public. With that refresher, let us tell you what happened with Lexi.

In Cheer, viewers met Lexi Brumback, a member of the team, whose storyline over the six-episode series was complicated—and the exact type of story reality TV viewers love. When viewers first met her, she was the outcast plagued by scandal and a rough upbringing who went on to help the team win at the National Championships.