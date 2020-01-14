Johnathon Schaech's Wife Julie Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

And a baby makes four!

On Tuesday, Johnathon Schaech and wife Julie Solomon announced that they are expecting their second child together. Taking to social media to share the exciting news, Solomon posted a sweet series of pictures of her growing up, which she, the DC's Legends of Tomorrow star and their son Camden, 6, were all adorably cradling.

"After months of living under the veil of dark lies and deceitful boomerangs, our family of 3 are happy to announce that we're growing our tribe!" Solomon captioned her post. "Baby Schaech #2 is coming this summer. I'm excited to finally share this news because between the growing bump, my ever fading jawline and all the bagels I've been eating, it was physically becoming impossible to hide."

Baby no. 2 wasn't the only announcement The Influencer podcast host made. She also shared that she'll be more open with her pregnancy this time around, which Solomon said she had been working on in recent months.