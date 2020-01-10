Brandi Redmond is taking some time to "reflect and better herself" after igniting controversy with a racist video.

In a statement, Redmond's rep confirmed the 41-year-old checked into a wellness center to "reflect and better herself." In addition, her rep revealed on Instagram, "She will be back with us next week. We support her on this journey of healing and ask that you join us in that."

Her decision to check into this center stems from a newly resurfaced 2017 video in which she impersonates an "Asian" woman. In the clip, she says, "They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty," while her daughters pose and giggle behind her.

The short clip has since been deleted and Brandi issued an apology on Jan. 4. "A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity. I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions," she tweeted.