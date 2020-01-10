How to Watch the 2020 Oscars Nominations Livestream

AMPAS
by Jess Cohen | Fri., 10 Jan. 2020 2:05 PM
AMPAS
We're just days away from the announcement of the 2020 Oscars nominees!
That's right! On Monday, Jan. 13, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will unveil the list of honorees for the upcoming award show, set to air on Feb. 9. Among the stars predicted to score nominations on Monday include Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Joaquin Phoenix. But, while we wait to see which actors—as well as writers, directors and films—receive nods, we're bringing you all the details on how you can watch the nominations livestream!
Check out all the details below to find out how to watch the major award show announcement LIVE!
When are the 2020 Oscars nominations announced and what time do they start?
This year, the the 92nd Academy Awards nominations in all 24 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part live presentation on Monday, Jan. 13.
Start times: 5:18 a.m. PST/8:18 a.m. EST/1:18 p.m. GMT/9:18 p.m. CST
How can you watch the 2020 Oscars nomination ceremony?
The nominations announcement will air via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, as well as the Academy's digital platforms – Twitter, YouTube, Facebook. Plus, be sure to follow E! News on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to get up-to-date Oscars information.
Who will be presenting the 2020 Oscars nominations?
Issa Rae and John Cho are to set to announce the 2020 Oscars nominations on Monday.
Who are the front-runners for the 2020 Oscars?
After watching the 2020 Golden Globes, it appears that Brad Pitt is the favorite to win Best Supporting Actor for his work in Once Upon a Time. The film is also receiving buzz, which could mean a Best Picture nomination is in its future. Renée Zellweger is also receiving much praise for her work in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix is said to be in the running for his role in Joker.
We'll have to wait and see who scores a nomination for the 2020 Oscars when the announcements air this Monday, Jan. 13!
The 2020 Oscars will air Feb. 9 on ABC. Be sure to watch E! News before the award show to see all of the stars arrive on the red carpet!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?