This news is definitely not what dreams are made of.

Terri Minsky, the original creator and showrunner of Lizzie McGuire, has exited the reboot coming to Disney+, E! News has confirmed, though the series is still in production at the streaming service.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Variety was first to report the news.

Hilary Duff is reprising her role as Lizzie in the new show, which finds her living in New York, working as an assistant to an interior decorator, and about to turn 30. Duff herself announced the news late last summer, and also announced the news that best friend Gordo (Adam Lamberg) will be back too. The new series will also include Lizzie's family, played by Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas.