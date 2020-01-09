Nathan Congleton/NBC
by Jess Cohen | Thu., 9 Jan. 2020 8:58 AM
Nathan Congleton/NBC
Megyn Kelly is reflecting on her experience at Fox News after sitting down to watch Bombshell.
The movie, starring Charlize Theron as Kelly, addresses the allegations of sexual harassment against the late Roger Ailes. In video posted to the former Fox News anchor's social channels on Thursday, we see Kelly sit down to watch Bombshell with Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar, Julie Zann, all former Fox News employees who've shared allegations against former Fox News CEO, Ailes. The group was also joined by Kelly's husband, Douglas Brunt, for the screening and post-viewing discussion.
As the video plays, we see the women with tears in their eyes as they watch the scenes in Bombshell.
"I have no connection to the movie 'Bombshell,' other than I lived it. I did not produce, consult on, or have anything to do with the film," Kelly wrote alongside the video post on Thursday. "Neither I nor the women I watched it with sold the rights to our stories (or in my case, my book), so it was somewhat jarring to see a version of our experiences told by strangers."
"I watched the movie with some of my friends who, like me, were sexually harassed while at Fox News," Kelly continued. "We talked about it afterward in what proved to be an emotional, raw, revealing discussion of what the filmmakers got right, wrong, and what really happened to us those years ago."
After watching the movie, Kelly had a conversation with Huddy, Bakhtiar, Zann, and Brunt.
"I do think we have to talk about the spin, the infamous spin inside of Ailes' office," Kelly said to the group, referencing the part in the movie where Margot Robbie's character is asked to twirl for Ailes, played in the film by John Lithgow. "Did you do it? Did you ever have to do the spin?"
"I was asked to twirl and I did it," Zann told Kelly. "Did he ask you?"
"So, I was asked to do the spin," Kelly replied. "And God help me, I did it."
The full video of the discussion will be posted by Kelly later today. Watch the preview above to see Kelly talk about her "demeaning" experience.
Bombshell is out now.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?