Documentarian and podcaster Payne Lindsey's investigative work is returning to Oxygen.

Payne's Tenderfoot TV true crime podcast and its subsequent TV special, Up and Vanished, will return to the network for a brand new full season starting Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and E! News has the exclusive first-look promo. Per the clip above, the new episodes will continue to explore unsolved missing persons cases similar to the disappearance of Georgia woman Tara Grinstead, which the show investigated in 2018.

"She was on her way to work, then disappears off the face of the earth," says a male voice at the new promo's start, while a string of young women's faces flash across the screen. The video goes on to tease a witness interview, lie detector test and shocking confrontation with one of the case's suspects.

During Up and Vanished's upcoming two-hour premiere episode, Payne and his team examine the case of Jodi Huisentruit, a news anchor from rural Iowa who disappeared before delivering her morning newscast. That was 24 years ago, and Jodi's loved ones have been looking for her ever since. The team will explore several cases like hers over the course of the season, including that of Korrina Malinoski and her daughter Annette, who went missing from their home in South Carolina 30 years ago. 

In addition to mystery disappearances dating back decades, Up and Vanished will dive into more recent cases. One of them involves 29-year-old Kristal Reisinger, who hasn't been seen since 2016, after having moved to an isolated Colorado town in pursuit of spiritual enlightenment. The other, a 2019 case, concerns 17-year-old Molly Miller and 21-year-old Colt Haynes, who disappeared in Oklahoma after a high-speed car chase.

Check out the exclusive promo above! Up and Vanished returns to Oxygen for a two-hour season premiere Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

And for more updates on Kristal Reisinger's case and other major true crime cases, scroll through the gallery below.

Kristal Anne Reisinger

Facebook

Kristal Anne Reisinger, Up and Vanished

For the second season of his Up and Vanished podcast, host Payne Lindsey chose to investigate the bizarre disappearance of another woman, a mom who was allegedly last seen at a full moon drum circle in the small and spiritual town of Crestone, Colorado.

Throughout the season, Lindsey talked to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her young daughter, her landlord, her friends, as well as the group of men Kristal was hanging out with shortly before she went missing in 2016.

By the end of the podcast's second season, Lindsey had a pretty good theory of what happened, suspecting a small circle of friends, including a man named Catfish, at the very least knew something.

"I definitely think Kristal's case can be solved, I think it's going to take some time though," Lindsey said on the podcast.

And his final words in season two? "We've seen a lot come to light in a short amount of time. All I can say is, good luck hiding this forever, guys. The clock is ticking."

Lindsey will continue to investigate the case in season two of Oxygen's Up and Vanished.

Curtis Flowers

AP Photo/Winona Times, Dale Gerstenslager

In the Dark, Season 2

Baran & Co. played whistleblower once again in their highly anticipated 2018 follow up, which focused on Curtis Flowers, a black man who has been tried for the same crime—murdering four people in Mississippi in 1996—six times. Yes, six times. And each time, he was tried by the same white district attorney. The last trial of five took place in 2010, with all ending in a hung jury or being thrown out.

Flowers has maintained his innocence, and In the Dark looked into the crime itself, how Flowers was accused, and how the district attorney, Doug Evans, put together his case against him. (Spoiler alert: His tactics might've been dubious, including several eye witnesses claiming they were coached on what to say and offered incentives to testify.) Although, it must be noted Flowers was never allowed to speak to Baran for the podcast. 

That may change now that Flowers has been released from prison on $250,000 bail, 25 years after his wrongful conviction. In January, according to NPR, a U.S. Supreme Court found prosecutors "had shown an unconstitutional pattern of excluding black jurors from Flowers' trials."

Tara Grinstead

Facebook

Tara Grinstead, Up and Vanished

The 2003 disappearance of a beloved former beauty queen and high school teacher made national news when Up and Vanished podcast host Payne Lindsey actually helped bring new attention to the case, with two of Grinstead's former students being arrested and charged with the crime and it played out in real-time on the podcast. (Grinstead's body has never been found.)

While the first season of the podcast ended in July 2017, Oxygen recently debuted a special, giving fans an update on the investigation: After both pleading not guilty, Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes' respective trials began in 2019. In March 2019, Bo Dukes was found guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Ryan Duke's trial is still ongoing in Georgia.

Making a Murderer, Steven Avery

Netflix

Steven Avery, Making a Murderer

Netflix's docu-series focused on Avery, a man who was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and attempted murder and served 18 years in prison before being exonerated by DNA evidence in 2003.  After going on to sue the county for $36 million, he was arrested and charged with the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who was reportedly last seen on his property, an auto salvage as she was taking photos of car for sale for Auto Trade Magazine. After a two-year legal battle, Avery was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2007.

Avery has denied murdering Halbach, and after the smash success of Part One, which spanned 10 years, prominent defense attorney Kathleen Zellner took on his case and filed a post-conviction motion in June 2017. But a few months later, a motion for a new trial was denied. In December 2018, Zellner filed a new motion for DNA  testing of possible human bones, which were never tested during the original trial.

And that same month Zellner called a recent defamation lawsuit filed by a former Manitowoc County detective against Netflix and the MaM filmmakers "an early Christmas present" in a statement provided to Rolling Stone.

Brendan Dassey

Herald Times Reporter/Eric Young via AP, Poo

Brendan Dassey, Making a Murderer

He was 17 when he was convicted as an accessory to Halbach's murder and rape though he recanted his confession; he was sentenced to life in prison with the earliest possibility of parole in 2048.

But fans of the first season of the Netflix hit were shocked when it was reported in August 2016 that Brendan's conviction was overturned by a federal judge, who ordered that Brendan be "released from custody." The State of Wisconsin appealed the ruling, and in December 2017, his conviction was upheld in a 4-3 vote.

Another blow came in June 2018, the Supreme Court decided it would not hear Brendan's case.

Adnan Syed, True Crime

Karl Merton Ferron/TNS via ZUMA Wire

Adnan Syed, Serial

Ah, the podcast that started it all. Back in 2014, everyone was asking each other "Do you think he did it?" because of Sarah Koenig's gripping quest to find out if Syed really did murder his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999.

After the podcast exposed possible ineffectiveness of counsel after his attorney did not interview several key witnesses and errors in the cellphone tower location data used during the original trial, a judge granted Syed a new trial in 2016.

But Syed is still behind bars, with the Court of Special Appeals upholding a decision that Syed deserves a new trial earlier this year, and Maryland's highest court head opening arguments in late November. They have yet to complete their review.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Joey King

Greene County Sheriff's Office; Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Hulu is set to tell the shocking story of murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a young woman who brutally killed her own mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. After Dee Dee's dead body was found in their Springfield, Miss. home by a concerned neighbor, their family and friends slowly began to unravel the truth about what was going on behind closed doors. 

It was later discovered that Gypsy, who everyone believed to be disabled and very ill, murdered her mother with the help of her lover, Chris Godejohn. In reality, it was her mother's Munchausen by proxy that lead to Gypsy's seemingly failing health.

Gypsy, now 27, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, and took part in the 2017 HBO documentary, Mother Dead and Dearest. Joey King is set to play Gypsy in Hulu's The Act, with Patricia Arquette portraying Dee Dee.

The Keepers

Netflix

The Keepers

In 2017, Netflix released a seven-episode docu-series looking into what happened to Sister Cathy Cesnik, who was killed in 1969, as well as abuse allegations at Keough High School in Baltimore in the late 1960s. The man at the center of it all was Father Joseph Maskell, who died in 2001 and was at the center of the abuse allegations made in the series.

After the series premiered, the police exhumed Maskell's body and tested his DNA, which ultimately did not match a sample from the crime scene where Sister Cathy's body was found.

The Keepers lead the Archdiocese of Baltimore to address the abuse allegations against Maskell directly, as well as answer questions about Sister Cathy's still-unsolved murder.

UNSPEAKABLE CRIME: THE KILLING OF JESSICA CHAMBERS

Oxygen

Jessica Chambers, Unspeakable Crime

The shocking death of a former cheerleader in 2014 was at the center of Oxygen's special, as the 19-year-old was burned alive, with burns over 98 percent of her body. Several first responders reported she had uttered a name that sounded like "Eric" or "Derek" just before she died.

But the police believed a recent acquaintance named Quinton Tellis, who was 27 at the time and the prosecutors claimed texted Jessica asking for sex, was responsible. Tellis maintains his innocence, and is currently serving a five-year sentence in Mississippi after he was convicted for burglarizing an unoccupied dwelling.

The first trial ended when the jury failed to reach a verdict, with the judge declaring a mistrial. But the second trial also ended with a hung jury, with the judge once again declaring a mistrial in October 2018.

Teacher's Pet

The Australian

Teacher's Pet

The Australian's Hedley Thomas caused a major stir down under when he launched his investigative podcast in May 2018 that looked into the 1982 disappearance of Lyn Dawson, unearthing the relationship between her husband Chris Dawson and Joanne Curtis, his student-turned-babysitter-turned second wife. The professional rugby player-turned-schoolteacher claimed his wife and the mother of his two children had run off with a religious cult, with the 16-year-old Joanne moved in with Chris Dawson three days after Lyn Dawson was last seen.

After 27 million downloads worldwide and a new spotlight on Lyn's disappearance and likely murder, along with major allegations of sexual abuse in the Australian school systems in the late '70s and '80s, fans of the podcast were shocked when Chris Dawson was arrested in early December 2018 and charged with Lyn's murder (police have never found her body).

Dawson, now 70, has denied killing his first wife, though two coronial inquests concluded she had been killed by a "known person."

Just before Christmas, he was released on bail, and is due back in court in February 2019.

Jacob Wetterling

Gerald R. Brimacombe/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

In the Dark Season 1

The first season of APM Reports' thorough and captivating investigative podcast focused on the kidnapping of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989. But then, less than two weeks before the first episode was set to drop… the case was solved, as Danny Heinrich, who had once been questioned by police and was a person of interest in another abduction case, confessed to kidnapping and murdering Jacob, leading investigators to his remains.

Still, the podcast, which included nine months of investigative reporting by host Madeleine Baran and her team, examined the impact the crime had on the community, as well as the investigators' handling of the case. "We saw ourselves as investigating the investigation," Baran said in a 2016 interview.

As for Heinrich, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a child pornography count in 2016, and as part of his plea bargain, which included providing the details of Jacob's murder, he was not charged with murder.

Have questions? See if Lindsey and his team can help answer them starting Saturday, Feb. 15. 

