by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., 6 Jan. 2020 6:54 AM
Once upon a time in Beverly Hills...
Last night's Golden Globe Awards proved particularly momentous for the cast and crew Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood—which earned several of the evening's most prestigious accolades, including Best Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay—so it's no surprise to learn lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio spent his post-show hours celebrating alongside co-workers, friends and loved ones.
Joined by Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt (who took home the award for Best Supporting Actor) and Julia Butters as well as The Irishman's Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, DiCaprio enjoyed Netflix's Golden Globes party with girlfriend Camila Morrone. And lucky for fans, E! News didn't miss a moment of the couples' commemorative kick back!
After DiCaprio was seen snapping "epic" photos with both Scorsese and De Niro, Morrone arrived to the event with her mom Lucila Solá, per eyewitness comments to E! News.
According to the insider, Camila appeared "very excited" to see DiCaprio, with whom the model-actor has been romantically linked since December 2017. Upon entering the Beverly Hilton, where the event took place, Morrone and DiCaprio greeted each other with a sweet kiss before proceeding to catch up with Hailey Bieber.
"Cami was doing a lot of the talking," the eyewitness relayed. "She's very animated, and Leo was listening intently."
The couple was also spotted sharing drinks and chatting at CAA's Globes after party, which kicked off inside West Hollywood's decorated Sunset Tower hotel. Morrone arrived with Bieber and Beiber's stylist before meeting up with her man at the bar, as another insider observed and later relayed to E! News. Pitt and Solá were also present for CAA's event, in addition to Morrone's stepfather and Solá's friend.
"Leo was hanging out with Cami a lot but they weren't overly affectionate," the eyewitness said. "He seemed to be very well liked by her family and everyone knew each other very well."
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams
