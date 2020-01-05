EXCLUSIVE!

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and More Behind-the-Scenes Pics From the 2020 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 5 Jan. 2020 7:37 PM

Now this is how you do the 2020 Golden Globes

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are having the time of their lives tonight, and we've got the exclusive photos to prove it. E! News was inside Sunday's annual ceremony, which featured appearances from BeyoncéTaylor SwiftJennifer AnistonLeonardo DiCaprio and so many more. 

Needless to say, star power is a total understatement! 

From the red carpet to the ballroom, the champagne was flowing (courtesy of Jay-Z), tears were shed and countless memories were made. And to think, it's just the start of the 2020 awards season! 

Get one step closer to the A-listers in our gallery below: 

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, E! reporting

E!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

The Golden Globes is for lovers, just ask T. Swift and her leading man. 

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2020 Golden Globes

E!

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

After skipping out on the red carpet, Queen Bey and her main man sneak into the Globes with a bottle of champagne in hand.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, E! reporting

E!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Power couple alert. 

Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson & Renee Zellweger

The girl power is real tonight! 

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, E! reporting

E!

Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show star makes her way through the packed red carpet and into The Beverly Hilton. 

Rami Malek, Sam Rockwell, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, E! reporting

E!

Rami Malek & Sam Rockwell

When the going gets tough, kick back on the red carpet. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, E! reporting

E!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The lovebirds take in the sights and sounds together. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, E! reporting

E!

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

This way, babe! 

Margot Robbie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, E! reporting

E!

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley

The Bombshell star and her husband stay close to each other. 

