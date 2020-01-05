The actress explains, "This was the first time in my career where I had been involved in something that I felt so timely and even though we got the script before the Harvey Weinstein of it all and before #MeToo and Time's Up is going at the pace that it is right now. I really felt I was living in a silo."

Charlize adds that while this movie came from an unlikely place, it shows how important the #MeToo movement is. "There was something in the air. You could hear this conversation happening. Women were coming forward and being brave with their stories and it's still strange that this was a catalyst. The women at Fox like, it is the most unlikely characters, in the most unlikely world, where this kind of feminist movement would come from, yet it did. This shows you how this is not a bipartisan issue," she continues.

