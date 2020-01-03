Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Are Taking a Break 5 Months After Wedding

by kelli boyle | Fri., 3 Jan. 2020 4:40 AM
YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are taking a break from their marriage.
The couple announced on Instagram late Thursday night that they are taking time apart to "focus on our own very crazy lives." As their fans will recall, they got married in a truly over-the-top ceremony in Las Vegas in July. On Monday, Mongeau revealed there was trouble in paradise in an hour-long video on her channel, which now seems to have been a means of preparing fans for what was coming.
Sharing a selfie of her, Paul and their dog Thor, Mongeau wrote in her caption, "ok i don't rly know how to do a 'we're taking a break' post & this is weird as f*#k... i'm happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives."
"I'll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did," she went on. "I'm grateful to know throughout this i've made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here's to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year."
For his part, Paul shared the same photo and said, "as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we're literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. i'm keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini."
"I wouldn't change anything that happened," he continued. "We're best friends and right now it's best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds. (p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it's what's best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating 'what happened' we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3."
While their captions clearly stated they were taking a break, their videos on their Instagram Stories hint they could eventually get a divorce.
In one video, Mongeau says to Paul, "Hey, wanna get a divorce?" This seems to be the same moment they took the photo for their split announcement.
On his story, Paul posted two videos which he captioned "it's okay to divorce." In the first, he sings the "F.U.N." song from Spongebob Squarepants and says, "Divorce is for friends who do stuff together."
As Mongeau chimes in, "U is for...not you and me."
In another video, Paul teases his friends and says, "Over here our friends are making TikToks about our divorce."
Their official announcement, however, maintains they are just taking a break. And Mongeau added in one last video on Paul's story that there's still hope for future reconciliation.
KCR/Shutterstock
In her hour-long video released on Dec. 30 titled "the truth about everything," Mongeau revealed she "lost" herself in what she called an "unhealthy" relationship with her fellow YouTube star.
"I am so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye," she began. "I think I just put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself. And that's not his fault and I'm not blaming him for that at all. It's just the reality. I don't regret it."
She also revealed that their wedding "started as a joke," but it quickly became real for her. She noted that in order to keep Paul happy, she sacrificed what she wanted and let him do whatever he was compelled to do.
"Everything is filled with people telling me how stupid I look for the 30,000 time this year," Mongeau went on. "And telling me they're so disappointed in me for not standing up for myself and being a boss b*tch. It's hard because I don't know what I feel...I'm just sad. I'm sick of my image being a door mat."
R.I.P. (for now), Jana.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?