Relive Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's Captivating Romance

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

You just can't press pause on this relationship.

It's no secret that Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's romance is a bit unconventional. After getting engaged in Las Vegas, the couple planned a speedy wedding in a matter of weeks.

And when the special day arrived, cameras rolled as the YouTube stars proclaimed their love for one another.

While the pair is still together today and in an open relationship, Tana recently admitted that her partnership with Jake has taken its toll.

"I don't know where I'm at right now. Jake and I both have these psycho busy lives and trying to fit each other in to just gets harder and harder, and so many things keep hurting me further," she shared in a new YouTube video. "I don't ever want to be on bad terms. I don't ever want to hate each other. I don't ever want to not be friends. There will always be a part of me that will open my heart to him."

Photos

YouTube's Biggest Scandals

She continued, "I wish every day him and I could get back to the way we were because it was magic. But I don't know if everything that's happened will ever allow that."

As fans continue to take a front-seat into their relationship ups and downs, we're looking back on their whirlwind romance in our gallery below.

Jake Paul, Tana Mongeau

Instagram

Keeping Up

Whether you follow Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau on YouTube or Instagram, keeping up with their relationship has been a wild ride.

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Red Carpet Pros

Whether visiting their local Target or stepping out for Fashion Nova's party with Cardi B, these two always turn heads for all the right reasons.

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

She Said Yes!

The couple was in Sin City celebrating Tana's 21st birthday when the surprise proposal occurred. "I'm engaged @jakepaul," Tana shared with her followers on June 24.

Article continues below

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

Instagram

Bye Haters

"For me, I love Jake and I'm very excited to do this and we're both having a lot of fun," Tana shared with E! News before getting married. "I'm happy and that's all that really matters to me."

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul, Wedding

CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID

They Do!

Five weeks after getting engaged, the YouTube stars tied the knot and got married at Armani Izadi's popular Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas.

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

KCR/Shutterstock

Party Time

After exchanging vows in front of cameras, the couple enjoyed a wedding reception at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

What's to come in 2020? Pop culture fans will be watching!

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Influencer , YouTube , Celebrities , VG , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.