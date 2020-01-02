E!: For those who might be intimidated by the Serum Stick, what are your best tips and tricks for using it?

Daniel Martin: I would look at this as a magic wand for makeup. In a sense that you can condition the skin before makeup, you can refresh makeup with it and you can bring your makeup back to life. After hours of wear, what happens is the emollients in products dissipates, so what's left of it is either the pigment or the finish of the product. That's why we tend to get a bit cakey and crackly. This Serum Stick puts that moisture back.

E!: Have you already incorporated this product in your makeup kit and used it on your celeb clients?

DM: I was with Elisabeth Moss for the Gotham Awards... and right now, she's shooting in Hawaii so she has really dry skin. This product before makeup is her jam. She doesn't like a lot of fuss, and she can literally use one product all over her face. She loves this product. I've also used it on Jessica Biel and Chloe Flower. Kaley Cuoco also loves it. I've been able to have this for at least two months, and all my clients love it.

E!: With this type of unique product hitting shelves in 2020, what trends do you foresee happening this year?

DM: I think you're gonna see a lot of people experimenting with color. I feel like Euphoria set that tone. You're gonna see people really rocking that out. I think Euphoria opened that up to conversation. Like, 'Oh, I don't have to have a lot on my face to have this really funky, triangular navy blue eyeshadow.' I think people are looking at makeup now as more of an accessory and as that pop of statement. Rather than, 'I need that cut-crease, I need that overdrawn lip.'"