Meghan Markle may be one of most famous royals in the world, but to her makeup artist Daniel Martin, she's still simply Meg.

The Duchess of Sussex and new mom of Archie Harrison has certainly amassed a new level of fame since getting engaged to Prince Harry in 2017 and walking down the aisle inside St. George's Chapel to marry him six months later with a world of eyes watching.

Earlier that day, few people got as close to the soon-to-be duchess as Martin, who worked as her makeup artist when she was an actress and was selected for her special day. However, even he didn't anticipate the level of significance that day would hold or the immense impact doing his famous friend's makeup would have on his career.

"Nope. Zero. I mean literally it was like a friend asking me to do her wedding. I was like, 'I'm happy you're happy, of course I'll do your makeup,'" he recalled on the Gloss Angeles podcast.