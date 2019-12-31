Watch Jennifer Lopez's First-Ever Golden Globes Interview With E!

It's been more than two decades since Jennifer Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination.

Her first nod came in 1998. Lopez was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category for her role in Selena. She made history with the performance, too. According to Variety, Lopez became the first Latina actress to earn $1 million for a movie role.

"For me, even though that's great, it's never about that for me," she said when asked about her salary at the 55th annual award show. "For me, it's more about doing great work and being able to work with the best people...I feel like I struck oil this year."

Still, she acknowledged breaking this barrier was a "huge deal."

"I'm very proud to even be here representing Latinos in that way," Lopez, who wore a green and purple Valentino gown that year, added. "It's a great thing."

Lopez is now nominated for her second Golden Globe Award. She's up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category for her role in Hustlers. Of course, fans will have to watch the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 to see if she takes home the trophy.

Until then, enjoy a trip down memory lane and watch her first-ever Golden Globes interview with E!.

