Nearly two months since T.I.'s controversial comments, his daughter is back on Instagram.

As fans will well recall, the Grammy winner revealed in a podcast interview from early November that he takes yearly trips with his daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynecologist to "check her hymen," publicly noting, "as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact."

Shortly after the interview, fans noticed Deyjah liked tweets that had criticized her famous father's behavior and was not following him on Instagram or Twitter.

By the end of the month, the star broke his silence on the matter on Red Table Talk, explaining, "I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate."