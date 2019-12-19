by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 19 Dec. 2019 7:05 PM
We already know Taylor Swift loves a "London Boy," but how does Joe Alwynfeel about it?
Well, until now, we didn't really know. He and Swift are famously private about their day-to-day lives and rarely discuss each other in interviews. But a lucky writer from The Sunday Times finally got Joe to open up about his romance with the pop star and got him to answer the question on everyone's minds: "Does he mind Taylor dedicating entire love songs to him?"
"No, not at all. No. It's flattering," the London boy himself shares.
Of course, it helps that Taylor is sharing factual information, rather than the "false" stories the media writes up. According to the interviewer, Joe says that "99.9 percent of what the press write about them is false."
One example of these "false" narratives is the claim that Taylor has a private jet and flies to visit Joe whenever she pleases.
Then again, Joe says he's not particularly bothered by the press. "I just don't pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to," the actor explains. "I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing."
LRNYC / MEGA
This steadfast dedication to his career is clearly rubbing off on his girlfriend, who's embarking on an acting career of her own. He recently supported her at the New York City premiere of the film Cats, although, like always, he stayed pretty under the radar. Rather than walking the red carpet, he slipped inside the theater. He was only caught after the film's end, as he and Swift exited hand-in-hand.
Of course, there's still hope the pair will make their official red carpet debut at the London premiere. After all, it's basically their home base.
In early December, a source told E! News, "Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London. She doesn't go out much other than to take a walk with Joe or go to the local pub."
If they don't make their official debut on the carpet, there's always Taylor's songs if you're dying to get your fill of the Lovers.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?