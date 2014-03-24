More photos have been released from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's photo shoot in Vogue magazine—and they're fabulous.

The new pics include a shot of North West and a close-up shot of the engaged couple.

Kanye is shown resting on Kim's lap while baby Nori lies across his chest. The E! star is stunning in a white Nina Ricci satin dress with organza-and-lace flower embroidery.

The "Bound 2" rapper went shirtless but opted to wear a pair of Prada leather pants for the family photo.

And in the other sweet shot taken by Annie Leibovitz, Kimye are seen gazing into each other's eyes longingly as Kanye wraps his arms around his future wife.