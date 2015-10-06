There's the Rihanna you're used to seeing in the media, and then there's the actual Rihanna. Spoiler alert: They're not the same person.

The 27-year-old star opened up about a number of topics during her interview with Vanity Fair for its November issue, including (but not limited to) trying to date in the spotlight, choosing not to have casual sex and dealing with the aftermath of the infamous Chris Brown assault in 2009, which also resulted in a makeup and then final breakup.

"I was that girl," she tells the mag, "that girl who felt that as much pain as this relationship is, maybe some people are built stronger than others. Maybe I'm one of those people built to handle s--t like this. Maybe I'm the person who's almost the guardian angel to this person, to be there when they're not strong enough, when they're not understanding the world, when they just need someone to encourage them in a positive way and say the right thing."