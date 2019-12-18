by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., 18 Dec. 2019 4:55 PM
This song will stay in your memory forever.
The debut of the long-awaited Cats film is almost here, which means promotion has been rampant. In the last week, all the biggest celebs from the film have major waves promoting the project—we're looking at you, Jason Derulo—but the cast saved the best for last. They did a classic remix of the song for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it's exactly what are wildest Cats dreams are made of.
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Francesca Hayward teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots for a beautiful remix of the classic jam. In the film, the ballad will be sung by Jennifer and her powerhouse vocals, but the rest of the cast did an amazing job putting their own spin on the iconic ballad.
E! News caught up with some of the stars on the carpet of the New York City premiere, and they all had very high hopes for their feline debut.
Idris Elba was perhaps most thrilled about the opportunity to attend cat school during the production. "Cat school was really Tom [Hooper] saying I want you to absorb what cats do and how they react," Idris shared of his experience at the school. "I was prowling around rubbing my nose, understanding what cats do...It was so interesting how I would see a cat and say, 'I know what you're thinking there little buddy.'"
Cats hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 20.
