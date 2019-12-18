When it comes to acting, accents aren't Dwayne Johnsonand Kevin Hart's specialties.

During an appearance on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Karen Gillan dished about her time on the Jumanji: The Next Level set with the dynamic duo. As it turns out, it wasn't always the best time.

As host Jimmy Kimmelasked, "Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, they were both here last week. Which do you prefer of the two? Be honest." The Avengers star hilariously responded, "Neither of them, because they torment me relentlessly! It's unbelievable."

Having talked about her nunchuck expertise previously in the earlier, Kimmel quipped, "You don't just hit them with the nunchucks?" As the Doctor Who alum joked back, "I should've done that!"

Giving more context, the Scottish star then explained, "They make fun of me a lot. And they try to impersonate Scottish accents very badly. It's a travesty to listen to."

"They sound like someone doing a bad impression of Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins," she continued to tease.