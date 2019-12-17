That's what friends are for!

On Monday, Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff proved their BFF status with a hilarious musical moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The fellow Glee alums treated audience members to an impromptu performance for the show's "Don't Know When To Come Out" segment, where they detailed their fears of being show business outcasts through song after making a bad judgement call.

It all started when Lea walked on stage before her cue looking for the Wi-Fi password, interrupting host Jimmy Fallon's monologue in the process. After realizing her mistake, a dramatic spotlight cast upon her and she began to sing, "What have I done? What was I thinking? I wanted Wi-Fi, so I went out on stage. I'm such a fool. I'm out of the business. Yes, it's time to part ways. I'm out of the business. Guess I'll have to do…plays. I'm out of the business."

While trying to reassure Lea that she won't be "out of the business," Jonathan emerged from backstage looking for the bathroom. Piecing together that he also interfered with Jimmy's taping, the Frozen 2 star broke into a similar tune.