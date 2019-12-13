Gigi Hadid's Birthday Tribute to Taylor Swift Is BFF Goals

Best friends for life!

Taylor Swift is celebrating her dirty thirty, so of course all of her best friends are sending the singer lots of love on her big day. One of the sweetest posts came from her one of her best gal pals Gigi Hadid. The supermodel took to social media to share a sweet message for her friend and reminisce about all the fun they've had along the way.

"My T ! An old soul celebrating 30 years here," Gigi captioned a cute pic of the pair. "and what a phenomenon you are. It's rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can't wait to celebrate you sister !!!! HAPPY BDAY."

Gigi also took to her Instagram story to share some cute black and white candid photos that they took during her own birthday celebration. These two definitely have a lot of fun together.