After fans learned that Survivor's Dan Spilo had been removed from the show, fellow contestant Kellee Kim took to Twitter to share her thoughts on his ejection.

"Tonight, on CBS Survivor, Dan Spilo was kicked off for, once again, inappropriate touching," she wrote in a note shared to Twitter on Wednesday. "While Dan's dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of the season, I wish that no one had been subjected to this type of behavior."

She then reflected on her own experience on the program.

"CBS and Survivor were on notice of Dan's behavior from the very first days of the game," she continued. "And, as Survivor fans know, shortly after I spoke up on camera, I was voted off the show. Since then, I've accepted genuine heartfelt apologies from fellow castaways, but I've continued to feel disappointed by how this pattern of behavior was allowed to occur for so long."