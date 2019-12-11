A tentative deal has been reached in the civil case against Harvey Weinstein, the New York Times reports.

Back in 2017, the movie producer was accused of nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct, claims which he has continued to deny. On Wednesday, Weinstein appeared in a New York City courtroom, via a walker, for a hearing on his criminal sexual assault case. Following his court appearance on Wednesday, a NYT report, citing lawyers involved in the negotiations, stated that a tentative deal had been made between Weinstein, his former film company, and his accusers.

According to the report, this is a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with "dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims." In the terms of this deal, Weinstein would not have to admit he did anything wrong or pay the money himself. It would instead be paid by insurance companies that represent The Weinstein Company, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The settlement still needs final signoff and court approval, but has reportedly gotten "preliminary approval."

In response to the settlement, attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer—who represent Wedil David and Jane Doe (Wigdor LLP also represents one of the Molineux witnesses who will be testifying at the criminal trial)—tell E! News, "We reject the notion that this was the best settlement that could have been achieved on behalf of the victims. It is shameful that $12 million of the settlement is going to the lawyers for the directors who we alleged enabled Harvey Weinstein and it is even more outrageous that the proposed settlement will seek to bind non participating members by providing a release to the insurance companies and the directors of the Weinstein Company itself."