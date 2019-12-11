Harvey Weinstein used a walker as he arrived to a court hearing on his criminal sexual assault case in New York City on Wednesday, while a judge increased the disgraced Hollywood producer's bail to ensure he will not flee ahead of his trial after he allegedly failed to wear his electronic ankle monitor.

The 67-year-old is scheduled to undergo back surgery on Thursday to relieve back pain sustained from a car accident in August, his attorney Donna Rotunno said at the hearing, adding that his legal team insisted he use a walker, according to reports.

"We wanted him to use a walker last week and Mr. Weinstein didn't want the press to think he was seeking sympathy," Rotunno said, according to CNN. "He is in pain, he's having surgery, and we will be back in court on January 6 for trial."

At a hearing last week, Weinstein did not use a walker but was held up physically by another man as he walked to the court, while another member of his entourage carried a cane for him.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped a woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He could face life in prison if convicted. The producer, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault out of court by dozens of women, has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.