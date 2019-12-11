by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 11 Dec. 2019 11:43 AM
Guess who's back?!
For those who miss seeing Brandi Glanville on reality TV, you may be in luck. Rumors are swirling that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is filming scenes for Bravo's juicy new season.
And during an appearance on E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Brandi gave pop culture fans plenty of reasons to watch what happens.
"I think I cried. I almost hit someone," she shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester exclusively. "It's no joke and I forgot how stressful it can be. It's like a middle-aged women gang."
Brandi continued, "There's somebody on the show and she's not being herself. She's faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They're out. I brought them out. Don't call me a liar because I will ruin your life." TEA!
While Bravo has yet to confirm Brandi's return to the series, the network previously announced that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke will be joining season 10. They are expected to join Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna.
Brandi is the first to admit that the Bravo franchise has been difficult on her personally.
When she was a full-time cast member, she was "so obsessed" with what everyone was saying about her on social media. In fact, the negative comments led her to become depressed. This time around, however, she has a new mindset.
"I feel like because I've done so many reality shows, it was easier to come back in because in my head, it wasn't that serious. I'm not taking things on as heavily as I did before," she shared while also giving credit to her therapist. "I have amazing people in my life. I have amazing children. I need to keep it positive when I can."
That positivity has certainly spread to her family life. During her open and honest conversation with Justin, the Drinking and Tweeting author talked candidly about her status with ex Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes.
Despite years of public feuds and disagreements, Brandi is happy to say everyone is in a good place.
"It's what the kids want and I will do anything for my children and that's when they're the happiest—when we're all together, we're not fighting, they know there's no bad blood," she shared. "I don't have an issue with it now."
Perhaps this mindset can be applied to the Real Housewives franchise? That's to be determined.
"If you're signing up to have everyone have an opinion on you, you have to take the good and the bad," the podcast host shared. "And it's hard to do and I didn't do it for years."
Will 2020 be different? Stay tuned!
