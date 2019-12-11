Guess who's back?!

For those who miss seeing Brandi Glanville on reality TV, you may be in luck. Rumors are swirling that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is filming scenes for Bravo's juicy new season.

And during an appearance on E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Brandi gave pop culture fans plenty of reasons to watch what happens.

"I think I cried. I almost hit someone," she shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester exclusively. "It's no joke and I forgot how stressful it can be. It's like a middle-aged women gang."

Brandi continued, "There's somebody on the show and she's not being herself. She's faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They're out. I brought them out. Don't call me a liar because I will ruin your life." TEA!