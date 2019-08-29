"I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it's exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!" Beauvais said in a statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish blog.

"Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I'm excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today's crazy world," she continued. "The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you'll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn't have it any other way!"