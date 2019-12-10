Holiday Gifts for the Traveler 2019

by Jake Thompson | Tue., 10 Dec. 2019 4:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Got a frequent flyer on your holiday shopping list? This holiday season, rather than giving them a generic neck pillow, think smarter and outside-the-box with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love when they're on the road!
From oh-so-cozy cashmere travel sets to luxe noise cancellation headphones to customizable suitcases to refreshing face sheet masks, we've handpicked clothing, accessories, smart devices, and the latest-and-greatest on-trend gizmos for the gal-on-the-go in your life! Our favorite? These Sally Hershberger x Revo sunnies, of course.
Here are 13 of our favorites below.
Travel in style with our luxurious 3-piece travel set made from 100% pure cashmere. Each set includes a drawstring cashmere bag detailed with silk lining, eye mask and a cozy throw for a comfortable trip every time. Available in a variety of colors.
Contemporary over-ear headphones with long-lasting comfort, superior sound and voice assistant. Also available in black.
The Travel UV Sanitizing Wand uses powerful Ultraviolet-C light to significantly reduce microscopic germs, mold and dust mites. This compact cordless device sanitizes bedding, towels, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures and remote controls, killing up to 99.9% of bacteria.
Keep your eyes shielded in style with these timeless frames. Available in a variety of fun colors.
Keep your skin looking oh-so-fresh when you're right off your flight with these luminous dewey skin masks.
Keep your smart devices charged with this all-in-one portable charger.
A poncho, a scarf, or a sweater—this versatile layer is the perfect, packable companion for travel near or far. Stay stylish while you're on the go. Available in a variety of colors.
The ultimate travel companion for every frequent flyer in your life! Includes soft foam ear plugs; sleeping mask; slippers with foam padding and synthetic suede outsole; and inflatable neck pillow with storage pouch.
Carry your entire library on-the-go with this trusty Amazon Kindle.
Give the something truly unique with this customizable carry-on suitcase where you get to mix, match and design your own luggage!
Don't hesitate to brave the great outdoors whatever the weather in this neck warmer lined with Sherpa Fabric. It keeps you cozy at all times.
Your favorite Mario Badescu facial sprays – now in a travel-sized set that makes the perfect gift for friends, family and of course, yourself. Includes the rosewater, cucumber and lavender versions of the cult favorite, in mini spray bottles so you can glow and go wherever and whenever.
Travel together with this super comfortable, modular Air Travel Carrier. With breathable mesh walls, a dual use leash/shoulder strap, and an interior cushion that folds out to become a comfortable bed, our airline compliant carrier is the home away from home your dog or cat deserves.
