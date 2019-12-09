Before 2015, if you asked an American who Cynthia Erivo was, outside of certain circles, you'd be hard-pressed to get a right answer. Now, after conquering Broadway with an acclaimed run in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, Erivo is a Hollywood player commanding attention and buzz with Harriet, the biopic about Harriet Tubman.

Erivo received her first Golden Globe nominations for Harriet, one for Best Actress in a Motion Picture —Drama and another for "Stand Up," which she sang and co-wrote, in the Best Original Song category. Not only has the project garnered her nominations and praise, but playing the American abolitionist left a lasting impression on the 32-year-old English actor.

"The thing I admire about her was the way she led with love. I don't know that people know that," she said.