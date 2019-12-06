20 Fun Fuller House Secrets Revealed

It's time to say goodbye to the Tanners...again.

After five seasons, Fuller House is ending its run on Netflix, with viewers once again saying goodbye to the beloved Tanner family. Guess we know what happened to predictability now?

The successful sequel series premiered in 2016 and centered on a grown-up and recently widowed DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) moving back into the old family home with her three children along with little sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and childhood BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) by her side for support. Sound familiar?

Helmed by the same creative team behind the hit '90s series, including creator Jeff Franklin and executive producer Robert L. Boyett, the series also featured appearances from original stars Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin, though two pretty popular Tanner family members decided not to partake in the family reunion.

After delivering shenanigans and sentimental storylines for a whole new generation, including the new cast members Michael Campion, Soni Nicole Bringa and Elias Harger, Fuller House's emotional fifth and final season dropped on Friday, Dec. 6. But did you know there wasn't almost a fifth season at all? In fact, the sequel series itself almost didn't even happen.