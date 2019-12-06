Inside Liam Payne's Long Road to Finding His Voice

And yet, in the time it took Harry and Niall to drop their debut albums, released in May and October 2017, respectively, Liam only had two singles and a collaboration with Zedd under his belt. And since the release of "Strip That Down" on May 19, 2017, it's been a slow process to LP1, his debut album, out now. So, what happened?

In short, Liam needed to figure out just who the hell he was.

"It was difficult at the start, because I didn't really know anything about myself," the "Stack It Up" singer told The Guardian this month. "It was a bit of a numb feeling."

Elaborating with GQ Hype UK last month, Liam explained, "I went into therapy a couple years after leaving. I kind of went off the rails a little bit and just couldn't really figure out what was making me sad. So, you know, my team got somebody around to help me through a couple of different, difficult things that I was going through. I was just trying to figure myself out. It was just such a strange course through life, and then when the switch turns off you're left to your own devices..."