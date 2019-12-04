Charlize Theron spoke out against Harvey Weinstein during an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday.

During the discussion, the interviewer told the 44-year-old actress her new movie Bombshell—which tells the story of the women at Fox News during Roger Ailes' tenure and downfall—"made me think of the actresses that Harvey Weinstein is alleged to have harassed, like Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, and how he would marginalize them or pit other women against each other to maintain a system where he could stay on top."

"Yeah, and he did that to everybody," Theron replied, insinuating that Harvey lied about his relationships with the women. "Pitting women against each other? He was really, really good at that. There was a lot of, like, 'Well, I'm talking to Gwyneth [Paltrow] for this movie …' One of his lines was that Renée [Zellweger] and I slept with him to get jobs. There was no limit to him. Even in the sexual favors, he would still pit us against each other."

In December 2017, six women filed a lawsuit against the filmmaker. One of the plaintiff's claimed Weinstein told her "Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron and other actresses gave sexual favors."

Zellweger's rep replied to the lawsuit in a statement to E! News. "If Harvey said that, he's full of s--t." A source also told E! News "there was never anything sexual between Charlize Theron and Harvey Weinstein."