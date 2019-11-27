by emily belfiore | Wed., 27 Nov. 2019 6:14 AM
Tinsley Mortimer always knew that fiancé Scott Kluth was the one.
Days after getting engaged to her love in Chicago, the Real Housewives of New York star couldn't help but gush over her husband-to-be on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the moment the duo got engaged, Tinsley admitted that she and Scott were meant to be from the start.
"I always knew it was you!!!" she captioned the adorable photo, where Scott can be seen down on one knee asking the stunned RHONY star to be his wife.
Tinsley's Bravo family was quick to congratulate the future Mr. and Mrs. Kluth. Leah McSweeney, who will be joining the RHONY cast for its upcoming 12th season, wrote, "Congrats boo." Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons also chimed in with a sweet message, writing, "Congratulations." Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jackie Goldschneider commented, "Congrats!! Love that you have a pic to always remember."
On Sunday, Scott popped the question in front the Chicago Water Tower. Staying on theme with the Windy City's holiday-themed décor, he arranged for Christmas carolers to sing for Tinsley. The picture-perfect moment was captured by an onlooker and will definitely go down as one of the cutest proposals of all time.
This exciting engagement comes one month after the couple, who has been on-and-off again for quite some time, announced that they had gotten back together. RHONY fans will recall that Tinsley and Scott started dating back in season nine of the show after being introduced to one another by former cast member Carole Radziwill.
So, what's next for the newly-engaged duo? Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Tinsley may be moving to Chicago. The insider shared that she has "been in Chicago with Scott" and Tinsley will most likely become a full-time resident of the Windy City now that she and Scott are engaged.
Congrats to the happy couple!
