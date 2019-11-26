Kristen Bell can't seem to let this one interaction go.

While visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the Frozen 2 star recalled meeting the real-life version of her animated character Princess Anna at Disneyland. Before diving into the story, host Kelly Clarkson asked what it's like to "meet" herself.

"Well, let me start by saying I'm a firm believer that there is no ownership, right?" she told The Voice judge. "I'm the O.G. Anna, for sure."

Then, Kristen explained what really makes the interaction uncomfortable for her. "But, the one thing that's weird is that, you know, when you talk to them," she said. "You've probably experienced this—they can't break."

"So, I go up, and we're taking a picture," Kristen continued. "And I'm like, ‘Hi, how are ya?' And she's like, ‘Arendelle is beautiful today.' And I'm like, ‘Okay, she's…Alright, I'll ask Elsa.' And I'm like, 'How are you doing?' And she's like, ‘The ice has just melted and Olaf is thrilled with the summer weather.' And I'm like—all I want to do is go, 'Blink twice if you need to be rescued because this is crazy.'"