Kim Kardashian says she can empathize with Royal couple and fellow parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their battle with media scrutiny.

In late September, while on a tour of southern Africa with his wife and their son Archie Harrison, the Duke of Sussex called out the entire British tabloid press over their "ruthless" campaign against the duchess. The Royal couple is also suing a couple of outlets over their coverage of her.

In October, on the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan gets emotional while talking about dealing with the negative press she has faced as a new royal and a new mom. In addition, Harry vows to to protect his family and says he "will not be bullied into playing a game that killed" his mother. Princess Dianadied in a car crash in 1997 after being chased by photographers.

"I think everyone has their own journey, and I think their journey is extremely personal with what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi," Kim said in an interview on Australian TV show The Sunday Project.

"I don't think anyone can really understand what that's like except for them, but I think as I'm older and as I have kids and what I would want for them is just the safest place," she said. "I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it."