Kandi Burruss is a mom again!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has welcomed her third child via surrogate. Baby No. 3 was born on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6:54 p.m., Kandi announced to her fans via text message. Her name is Blaze Tucker.

"I'm so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful baby girl to the family," she wrote alongside a photo of the newborn.

This is Kandi's second child with husband Todd Tucker. The duo, who got married in 2014, are parents to 3-year-old son Ace, who was conceived through IVF. Kandi is also mom to Riley, 17, who she shares with ex Russell Spencer.

Back in September, Bravo revealed the Grammy-winning "Xscape" singer and Todd were expanding their brood. Earlier this year, Kandi had expressed hopes of having another baby, albeit she was apprehensive about having the baby via surrogate.

"It was a blessing we was able to get [our son] Ace through IVF, but in the process of doing IVF, we still have two more embryos," she told The Daily Dish. "And with that being said, as soon as we had Ace, we knew that we would want to possibly use our other embryos, but I had a high-risk pregnancy last time, so that's why we decided we would consider surrogacy."