Independent Spirit Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Nominations

Awards season is in full swing!

On Thursday, the 2020 Independent Film Awards nominees were announced by Zazie Beetz and Natasha Lyonne, which means the Oscar buzz officially starts now. Films like Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems and the Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe film The Lighthouse each topped the list with five nominations apiece.

Plus, Jennifer Lopez scored a nomination for her role in the highly acclaimed flick Hustlers. Shia LaBeouf also got some major recognition for his role in the film Honey Boy, loosely based on the story of his own life. Every year, this awards show tends to lead the pack when it comes to Oscars buzz and it seems like this year's list of nominees is no different.

This year will mark the 35th annual show, and the event will take place in Santa Monica, Calif in February. To see the full list of nominees, read on below: